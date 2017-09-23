Benevento blame captain Lucioni's failed doping test on cream

Serie A newcomers Benevento have blamed a cream after their captain Fabio Lucioni failed a drug test.

Benevento president Oreste Vigorito has claimed that a cream used to treat a wound caused the club's captain Fabio Lucioni to fail a drugs test.

The 29-year-old returned a positive sample for banned anabolic steroid clostebol following his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Torino on September 10 and faces a lengthy ban.

However, the club have protested their player's innocence, saying Lucioni was using a medically prescribed ointment.

"The blame lies with a cream to heal a wound," Vigorito told Sky Sport Italia.

"You can't talk about doping. After a graze in training, the doctor prescribed him the cream that is normally sold in a chemist and thus can't be the basis of a doping charge.

"When you talk about these things, you have to understand if they really are mistakes.

"Here's simply a guy who has followed a medical prescription. However, we'll accept the ruling, like we've always done."