Rashford pounces on error as United win at Benfica

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat 10-man Benfica 1-0 in Portugal thanks to a goalkeeping howler.

A horrible error from Benfica's young record-breaking goalkeeper Mile Svilar gifted Manchester United a 1-0 win at the Estadio da Luz as Jose Mourinho's men made it three victories from three in Group A.

Svilar made history as the Champions League's youngest-ever goalkeeper at 18 years and 52 days, but his disappointing positional judgement resulted in Marcus Rashford scoring the decisive goal 26 minutes from time, letting United off after a pretty poor performance.

United probably just about edged things before the break, but it was a turgid half of football, with neither team showing a great deal of quality in the final third.

Mourinho will have been particularly unimpressed with United's inability to test Svilar regularly, particularly given how uncomfortable he had looked with set-piece deliveries.

United were certainly more forward-thinking in the second half and did create a few chances, but they were still nowhere close to their best, with Romelu Lukaku starved of effective service.

But luckily for the Premier League side, Svilar accidentally carried a Rashford free-kick over his line in the 64th minute and that proved to be enough for the visitors, as they strolled to victory and left pointless Benfica, who had Luisao sent off in injury time, needing a significant turnaround to reach the knockout phase.

United were guilty of a thoroughly underwhelming start, as they offered nothing from an attacking perspective and invited Benfica pressure on to themselves.

The hosts almost took advantage of United's setup in the 14th minute, but Eduardo Salvio smashed a left-footed effort considerably wide from 12 yards after Alex Grimaldo had brilliantly dribbled past three challenges, linked with Pizzi and crossed into the centre.