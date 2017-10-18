Benfica's Svilar breaks Casillas' Champions League record against Man United
Benfica's Mile Svilar has become the youngest ever goalkeeper to start a Champions League game, overtaking former Real Madrid stopper Iker Casillas' record.
The 18-year-old was named in Luis Filipe Vieira's starting XI for Benfica's home tie against Jose Mourinho's Manchester Untied on Tuesday evening at Estadio da Luz.
Svilar becomes the youngest ever goalkeeper to start in the prestigious competition aged 18 years and 52 days.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Opponent
|Date of Birth
|Years
|Days
|18/10/2017
|Benfica
|Mile Svilar
|Manchester United
|27/08/1999
|18
|52
|15/09/1999
|Real Madrid
|Iker Casillas
|Olympiakos
|20/05/1981
|18
|117
|31/10/2006
|Levski Sofia
|Nikolay Mihaylov
|SV Werder Bremen
|28/06/1988
|18
|124
|14/09/2004
|CSKA Moscow
|Igor Akinfeev
|FC Porto
|08/04/1986
|18
|159
|14/09/2016
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Adrian Semper
|Lyon
|12/01/1998
|18
|245
|18/09/2001
|Spartak Moscow
|Maksim Kabanov
|Feyenoord
|30/12/1982
|18
|262
|31/10/2001
|Barcelona
|Jose Reina
|Fenerbahçe
|31/08/1982
|19
|61
|18/02/2015
|Schalke
|Timon Wellenreuther
|Real Madrid
|03/12/1995
|19
|77
|18/09/2001
|Sparta Prague
|Petr Cech
|FC Bayern München
|20/05/1982
|19
|121
|13/09/2011
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Bernd Leno
|Chelsea
|04/03/1992
|19
|192