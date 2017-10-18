Benfica's Svilar breaks Casillas' Champions League record against Man United

The Belgium Under-19 international was given the nod in the Portuguese outfit's European meeting with the Red Devils on Tuesday evening

Benfica's Mile Svilar has become the youngest ever goalkeeper to start a Champions League game, overtaking former Real Madrid stopper Iker Casillas' record.

The 18-year-old was named in Luis Filipe Vieira's starting XI for Benfica's home tie against Jose Mourinho's Manchester Untied on Tuesday evening at Estadio da Luz.

Svilar becomes the youngest ever goalkeeper to start in the prestigious competition aged 18 years and 52 days.

Date Team Player Opponent Date of Birth Years Days
18/10/2017 Benfica Mile Svilar Manchester United 27/08/1999 18 52
15/09/1999 Real Madrid Iker Casillas Olympiakos 20/05/1981 18 117
31/10/2006 Levski Sofia Nikolay Mihaylov SV Werder Bremen 28/06/1988 18 124
14/09/2004 CSKA Moscow Igor Akinfeev FC Porto 08/04/1986 18 159
14/09/2016 Dinamo Zagreb Adrian Semper Lyon 12/01/1998 18 245
18/09/2001 Spartak Moscow Maksim Kabanov Feyenoord 30/12/1982 18 262
31/10/2001 Barcelona Jose Reina Fenerbahçe 31/08/1982 19 61
18/02/2015 Schalke  Timon Wellenreuther Real Madrid 03/12/1995 19 77
18/09/2001 Sparta Prague Petr Cech FC Bayern München 20/05/1982 19 121
13/09/2011 Bayer Leverkusen Bernd Leno Chelsea 04/03/1992 19 192
By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes