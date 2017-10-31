Benfica goalkeeper Svilar enjoyed 'special' Man Utd clash despite own goal

Despite more bad luck against the Red Devils, the teenager was delighted to have featured in Benfica's game at Old Trafford

Mile Svilar insists he enjoyed facing Manchester United on Tuesday despite another moment of misfortune helping the home side to a 2-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper became the youngest player to score an own goal in the competition when Nemanja Matic's shot came off the post and rebounded off his back into the net.

The incident came just two weeks after Svilar carried a Marcus Rashford free-kick over the line to give United a 1-0 victory in Lisbon, after which he was consoled by striker Romelu Lukaku.

Belgian Svilar produced an otherwise excellent display against Jose Mourinho's side, though, making good saves from Lukaku and keeping out an Anthony Martial penalty before eventually being beaten for a second time by Daley Blind's spot-kick.

Despite his unlucky own goal, the former Anderlecht man says it was a match he will savour for some time.

"Mixed feelings, of course – a lot of emotions in twenty minutes but I think I couldn't do anything about it, it is luck," he said of the incident, as quoted by UEFA.com. "There was nothing I could do about it but it's still an own goal.