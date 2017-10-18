Benfica vs Manchester United, Champions League: team news, likely line-up and injuries

Can Manchester United kill off Benfica's hopes of advancing from the group stage?

What is it?

This is a Champions League group stage match between Portuguese club Benfica and Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's side have won their opening two matches in the competition, while Benfica are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after successive defeats.

What time is kick-off?

As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time. This one takes place at the Estadio da Luz.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 3. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.

Victory would all but assure Manchester United's place in the second round

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Benfica:

The news is generally positive regarding Benfica availability for fans of the Portuguese club. Andre Almeida is suspended after being sent off in the 5-0 defeat at Basel in their last Champions League match, but Pedro Pereira and Douglas are available to make their first appearances of the season.