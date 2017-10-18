Benfica vs Manchester United, Champions League: team news, likely line-up and injuries
What is it?
This is a Champions League group stage match between Portuguese club Benfica and Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's side have won their opening two matches in the competition, while Benfica are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after successive defeats.
What time is kick-off?
As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time. This one takes place at the Estadio da Luz.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 3. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.
What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?
Benfica:
The news is generally positive regarding Benfica availability for fans of the Portuguese club. Andre Almeida is suspended after being sent off in the 5-0 defeat at Basel in their last Champions League match, but Pedro Pereira and Douglas are available to make their first appearances of the season.
A handful of players are injury doubts, including Jonas, Julio Cesar and Eliseu.
Manchester United:
Jose Mourinho has suggested he is short of options for the match with a number of players out injured.
Eric Bailly remains sidelined by the groin injury that ruled him out of United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool last weekend, while Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all been ruled out.
Marcos Rojo has travelled to Portugal, but Mourinho believes the defender remains two weeks away from returning to full fitness. Luke Shaw also travelled with the team.
No United players are absent through suspension.
What are potential line-ups?
Benfica (4-1-3-2): Cesar, Douglas, Grimaldo, Luisao, Jardel, Fejsal, Salvio, Pizzi, Cervi, Jimenez, Jonas.
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.
What are the odds?
Benfica win: 7/2
Draw: 11/4
Manchester United win: 4/5