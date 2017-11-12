Bengals' Burfict ejected for contact with official

Vontaze Burfict was ejected during the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

After Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for eight yards and was pushed out of bounds at the Bengals' one-yard line, Burfict was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

While arguing his case, he made contact with an official and was tossed.

Burfict had bumped Mariota after he was out of bounds, though the contact was minimal.

The Titans scored a play later to take a 14-6 lead. Tennessee were up 17-13 at half-time and held on for a 24-20 victory.