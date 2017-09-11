Bengals' Dalton atrocious in shut-out loss to Ravens

Andy Dalton struggled as the Cincinnati Bengals were easily beaten by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Cincinnati's NFL season got off to a horrendous start, as the Bengals were shut out at home by the Baltimore Ravens 20-0.

Andy Dalton, who tossed four interceptions (three in the first half) and coughed up a fumble in the red zone in the third quarter, struggled on Sunday.

It was an uncharacteristic performance for Dalton.

He has had only one multiple-interception game in each of the last two seasons and has not thrown three picks in a game since a 24-3 loss at home to the Cleveland Browns on November 6, 2014. Also, Sunday was the first time he has committed four turnovers in one game since 2013.

Dalton finished 16 for 31 for 170 yards and the aforementioned four interceptions. He was also sacked five times.