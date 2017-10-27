Bengaluru FC defeat East Bengal 3-1 in pre-season friendly

Albert Roca's team beat the I-League side as they ramped up preparations for the coming Indian Super League season...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC defeated I-League side East Bengal 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Young winger Udanta Singh was the star for Bengaluru FC, scoring two goals, while Miku added the third goal. Trinidad & Tobago striker Willis Plaza scored East Bengal's lone goal in the game.

Both teams had earlier clashed on Wednesday at Bengaluru as well, with the game ending 1-1. Surabuddin Mallick and Miku were the scorers in the first game.

Bengaluru FC and East Bengal enjoyed an intense rivalry for the last four years when the Blues were also a part of the I-League. But with them moving to the ISL from this season, both teams won't be clashing competitively this time around.

East Bengal will now be travelling to Pune and Goa to play two more friendly matches against ISL sides FC Pune City and FC Goa on October 30th and November 3rd respectively.