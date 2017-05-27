Bengaluru FC suffer huge blow as Udanta Singh suffers hamstring tear

The promising youngster has suffered a potentially season-ending injury just before a crucial AFC Cup game for the Blues..

Bengaluru FC have been dealt a blow just ahead of a crucial AFC Cup game in the form of a serious injury suffered by Udanta Singh.

The Manipuri right winger suffered a serious tear of the hamstring and is feared to be ruled out for a long period. It is highly doubtful that he will be able to play a part in India's upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan next month, leave alone Bengaluru's crucial must-win AFC Cup final group game against Maziya S&RC of Maldives.

AFC Cup knockout stage draw on June 6th

The 20-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for Albert Roca's team this season, accounting for three I-League goals and a strike in their successful Federation Cup campaign in addition to the numerous assists he has made.

Bengaluru already do not have the services of captain Sunil Chhetri and Serbian striker Marjan Jugovic and as a result are stretched thin as far as attacking options are considered. Chhetri also suffered a hamstring injury during the Federation Cup and is also doubtful for India's upcoming international games.

Both Jugovic and Chhetri have started light stretching and exercises but are not expected to be fit for Bengaluru's AFC Cup game against Maziya on May 31st.