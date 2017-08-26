Benik Afobe injured in Bournemouth's defeat to Manchester City

The DR Congo international was forced off after sustaining an injury in an aerial duel with Vincent Kompany

Benik Afobe suffered an injury in Saturday's intriguing English Premier League fixture that saw Manchester City triumph 2-1 over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The 24-year-old forward was introduced in place of Jermain Defoe in the 72nd minute but could only last for 22 minutes as he was forced out.

The former Arsenal prospect suffered an injury in an aerial challenge with Vincent Kompany which prolonged the duration of the encounter that ended in the 101st minute.

Charlie Daniels wonder strike in the first half was not enough to help the Eddie Howe’s men avoid their third straight defeat in the English Premier League this season as a late strike from Raheem Sterling compounded their woes after Gabriel Jesus had equalised for Pep Guardiola’s side just before the half time break.

The forward who notched six goals in 31 league outings last campaign is yet to open his goal account in three topflight games this season. And could be set for time on the sidelines as a result of the injury.

Former Ivory Coast international, Yaya Toure was left on the Citizens' bench for the entire duration of their away victory.