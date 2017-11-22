Benin City to host Nigeria, Ethiopia U17 Women's World Cup qualifier

The state government official has declared their readiness to host next month's Fifa U17 Women's World Cup second round qualifier clash

Philip Shaibu, Edo state deputy governor has confirmed Benin City will host the first round, second leg Fifa U17 Women's World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ethopia.

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the host venue had already successfully hosted the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four and the Falconets's Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania and Morocco.

And Shaibu attributed their recent huge investments to hosting the women national teams to desires of regaining its great reputation in football.

"We want to host all the national teams in our quest to regard our relevance in football," Shaibu told Goal.

"Apart from the big boss himself [Stephen Keshi], almost all important football players in Nigeria were either born or breed in Edo state.

"Governor Godwin Obaseki's administration in Edo state is focused on recovering it lost glory in sports and this is one of the many ways we hope to regain it.

"We have already concluded plans to rehabilitate the stadium as part of our desires to put it in good shape, so as to meet international standards and be good enough to host high-profile matches.

"In December, we will be hosting the Flamingoes in their [U17 Women's World Cup] qualifier against Ethiopia. Benin City is the new home for all women's national teams. We will be ready to give them another wonderful reception," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Flamingoes will travel to face Ethiopia, who walked over Kenya in the first leg on December 3 before welcoming the east Africans two weeks later in Benin City.