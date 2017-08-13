Benin Republic 1-0 Nigeria: Mama Seibou penalty the difference

The Squirrels edged past the Super Eagles for a crucial three points in Sunday’s African Nations Championship qualifier

A Mama Seibou penalty saw Benin Republic to a vital 1-0 win over Nigeria in an African Nations Championship qualifier on Sunday.

The US Krake midfielder struck from the penalty spot in the 90th minute at Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou to hold a slim advantage over Salisu Yusuf's men.

Goal for Benin

1-0

Mama Seibou converts the penalty.

90th min. — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 13, 2017

Seibou fired past captain Ekene Ezenwa after Afeez Aremu had brought down an opponent in an attempt to win the ball.

Despite being outplayed in the second half, the hosts held on in a huge result and they would be hoping to finish off the job in the return leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on August 19.

Winner of this fixture on aggregate will qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship billed for Kenya.