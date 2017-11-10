Bennett blasts Packers: They chose money over me

Martellus Bennett had a parting shot after being cut by the Packers, slamming the franchise for their handling of his injury.

Martellus Bennett has launched a scathing attack on the Green Bay Packers after he was cut by the NFL franchise.

The Packers waived tight end Bennett earlier this week with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation. It is reported that his shoulder injury was a torn rotator cuff.

The 30-year-old has since been signed by his former team, the New England Patriots, but he claimed in a lengthy Instagram story post on Friday that the Packers were well aware of his condition, calling out Green Bay team physician, Dr Patrick McKenzie, by name.

"The Packers examined my shoulder March 10 and cleared it," Bennett wrote. "They even gave me an X-ray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the [Dallas] Cowboys so I asked to have it checked and we checked it.

"After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are. They tried to f*** over me. Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his own ass. After trying to persuade me to play [through] a major injury and me choosing to get surgery.

"They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f****d it up playing for the [Packers]. Dr. McKenzie didn't make [me] feel safe and was pushing to play which I thought was weird.

"They knew. They panicked. Thinking that I was trying to go on IR and be on their books next year. When I mentioned that I would possible retire. So they tried to f*** me before they thought I would f*** them. This was all about money."

Bennett, who has previously said he expects to retire after the 2017 season, added: "I had intentions of playing all 8 games as I mentioned in the post during the bye week, but found out it was worse than I felt after getting it checked out.



"Now I'm like f*** it. I chose my health over the 'team'. They chose money over me."