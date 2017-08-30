Bennett rules Milford out of World Cup

Anthony Milford is eager to play in the Rugby League World Cup, but Wayne Bennett said the five-eighth must undergo surgery.

Wayne Bennett says Brisbane Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford has "no chance" of playing in the Rugby League World Cup.

Milford is eligible to play for Australia or Samoa in a showpiece that starts in October, but the 23-year-old has been playing with a shoulder injury.

The five-eighth suffered a dislocation in the Broncos' win over South Sydney Rabbitohs in June and requires surgery.

Brisbane coach Bennett said Milford must go under the knife at the end of the NRL season, which would rule him out of the World Cup despite the player being eager to showcase his talents on the big stage.

"[Playing] at the World Cup? Yeah that's Milford's idea of getting out of surgery. He's no chance," Bennett said.

"I'm happy for him to play but he knows what has to happen and I know what has to happen.

"Our intentions are for him to have surgery when the season is over. There is no alternative to that. There's no grey area."