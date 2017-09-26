Benni McCarthy backs Cape Town City's teenage sensation Craig Martin

The teenager made his PSL debut in the 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Friday

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy believes youngster Craig Martin is here to stay and cautions the rest of his players to better watch out for his exploits.

“I’m chuffed with Martin. He’s a natural. He came on for his debut, he wasn’t fazed, and he even had his own supporters army in the crowd,” McCarthy told Cape Argus.

The 18-year-old midfielder took the game by the scruff of its neck creating chances for his team-mates.

“I can tell you, the first-team guys had better watch out, this player is here to stay. He has a bright future and a lot of good things are still coming,” he said.

The encounter was overshadowed by horrendous officiating from referee Cedric Muvhali, the second game in a row City befell to poor officiating, leaving McCarthy extremely despondent.

“I know I am young and it is going to get me into trouble but I would rather be in trouble but then the referee’s situation is getting sorted. No, I am not defending or just lashing out because I was on the winning side, but if I had lost, I would have been madder than this," he added.

“But then this is me winning because I felt last week against Pirates we threw one point away, we didn’t get a point because of bad refereeing and then today, almost exactly the same so something has to be done,” McCarthy concluded.