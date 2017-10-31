Benni McCarthy: Cape Town City in need of a miracle

McCarthy opens up about his team’s slump in form in recent games, leaving him hugely frustrated as they battle to regain peak form

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy admits they are in need of a miracle to get off their four-game winless run that’s set tongues wagging across the country.

“When you lose four in a row, it becomes difficult. It is tough because when you lose people are hiding, they don’t want to play; they are hiding. I think we are going to need a miracle,” McCarthy told the meida.

They slumped to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions on Sunday when they were bundled out of the Telkom Knockout by the high-flying Baroka FC.

“It’s super-tough because when you are new, you are still learning a few things. But they are professional players. If they want to be successful, they must work hard. At the moment, my players are not working hard enough,” McCarthy said.

The problem seems to be complacency whenever they walk onto the field of play and the inability to get over a defeat ahead of their next encounter.

“My players think when they step onto the pitch, someone is going to give them the three points or entry to the next round. They are mistaken.

“The other problem is that my players tend to overthink when they lose and they don’t get over a defeat quickly,” McCarthy said.

After starting his coaching tenure with ease by winning five games in a row, it’s safe to say McCarthy is now feeling the heat that involves coaching a football club, but is not taking it to heart.

“We have now lost four games in a row and it’s tough because you wonder how you are going to solve the problems. Is the players or the team hungry enough?

“But I don’t take things to heart, this is football. The greatest teams in the world also lose some matches. I’m not that concerned,” McCarthy said.