Benni McCarthy: Cape Town City fully prepared for Bidvest Wits’ backlash

The Citizens will be looking for three wins on the bounce against the reigning PSL champions

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy knows they are in for a torrid time in their MTN 8 Cup second-leg semi-final showdown against Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s another incredibly tough game for us. We go to Wits, we’ve beaten them twice already, in the league and the Cup. But we know, in the Cup, it’s only the first half gone, this is the second half now. And we know Gavin Hunt’s mentality. He will have his men psyched up for this game. They are at home and they will be looking to finish us off,” McCarthy told Cape Times.

The Citizens are carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first-leg two weeks ago in Cape Town, through Ayanda Patosi’s goal.

“This game is all about what we make of it. We will have to be focused - if not, then we are inviting trouble. I hope that the players are aware of it, and that we go into the game with the right mind-set and attitude. It’s going to be (a) battle, that’s for sure, and only the fittest will survive,” he said.

“We take a one-goal advantage into the game - but, if we want to come out on top, we will have to be 100 percent focused for 90 minutes, and we will need the determination, desire and drive,” McCarthy concluded.