Benni McCarthy gracious in defeat to SuperSport United in MTN8 Cup final

Matsatsantsa came back to defeat the Citizens in the final after conceding early in the first half

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy nonetheless is pleased with their effort despite losing 4-2 on penalties to SuperSport United at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Yeah, football makes grown men cry hey. Listen, I can't fault the boys today you know. They gave everything. Unfortunately things didn't go our way," McCarthy said post-match.

The Citizens had numerous chances to double their lead after breaking the deadlock through Sibusiso Masina, who scored in the first half.

"We had chances to kill off the game but you know we were playing against an experienced side, they're going to ride the wave. We could see that they were playing for penalties and yeah the boys ran out of gas I guess,” he said.

United ended the game with 10 men after Thabo Mnyamane, who had level matters for them was forced to leave the pitch in the closing stages of regulation time.

"We played right into SuperSport's hands, they had cramps, a player going off injured, we couldn't capitalise playing with an extra man," he added.

"But you know what I'm super happy for my boys. Unfortunately it was not to be but now we just keep on pushing because we've shown that we can compete against the top teams. We going to continue to do so, better luck next time,” McCarthy concluded.

SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler admits they knew Ronwen Williams would be their trump card during the penalty shootout.

"The boys showed great character the way they did, especially that last 30 minutes. We knew if we could hold on Ronwen will get us the trophy and that's exactly what happened,” Tinkler said.