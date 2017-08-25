Benni McCarthy happy with Cape Town City’s selection headache

McCarthy has had a dream start to life as City’s head coach, winning all three games to date

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is delighted with the headache his side is giving him to select.

“It’s a nice problem to have, though if the guys can continue to bombard me, and play so well that I don’t know who to pick, then I am happy,” McCarthy told Cape Times.

Questions were raised when McCarthy took the reins due to his lack of coaching experience, but he seems to have adjusted perfectly.

“If they can keep giving me 100 percent, and keep leaving everything on the pitch, then who am I to complain,” McCarthy said.

The former Bafana Bafana striker is also pleased with how 25-year-old Taariq Fielies came through in midweek in the resounding victory over Platinum Stars.

“Taariq gave me that old-fashion Cape Town attitude that I know so well. You know, when you play with your heart, when you give everything and don’t worry about what comes next week.

“Only this present 90 minutes matter, I was impressed with his performance,” McCarthy said.

He attributes fine start to beginners luck as they look to continue on that vein when they welcome Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 on Sunday.

“I guess you could say, as a coach, for me it’s just beginner’s luck. But, really, it’s all about this squad of players.

“They are all in it for each other and even those players who are left out of the team are right there emotionally with those on the field,” McCarthy said.