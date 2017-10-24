Benni McCarthy keen to solve Cape Town City's problems

McCarthy’s fledgling tenure is getting into full swing following three consecutive defeats

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has reflected on the team's recent defeat to Chippa United in a PSL match on Sunday.

“I’ve always said that there are no easy games in this league. We dominated the first half, but it looked like we got stuck in the dressing room in the second half. The guys didn’t want to play anymore,” McCarthy told the media.

City will face a Baroka FC side, who just lost its unbeaten record to the current PSL champions Bidvest Wits over the weekend.

It will kick start the defence of City's Telkom Knockout title, and it is a repeat of last year's semi-final showdown.

Therefore, the Citizens will need a better second half display to be certain of victory en-route to defending their title.

“Baroka are similar to Chippa in the way they play. They are very good on the ball, they are high-flying at the moment and they can score goals," he said.

“Rest assured, if we play the way we played in the second half against Chippa, then we could be in for a hiding on Sunday,” McCarthy stressed.

“For me, I know that I now have to tackle this problem that we have of not coming out for the second half. I didn’t even know it was there, but I will have to try to sort it out,” he concluded.