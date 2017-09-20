Benni McCarthy laments poor officiating following Cape Town City’s loss to Orlando Pirates

City were left hard done by shambolic officiating as the Cape Town side suffered their second successive defeat

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoaned the standard of officiating after they went down 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in a PSL match on Tuesday.

“The refereeing standards in the PSL have got to improve, you can’t have a legitimate goal like the one we scored disallowed like that. In Europe, the referees are held accountable when they make questionable decisions because coaches need to know why,” McCarthy told the media,

City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro scored a goal in the first half which was incorrectly ruled out for offside with the score-line goalless at the time.

It’s the umpteenth time that match officials have come under fire so early in the season for horrendous officiating week after week.

“When we complain they say its sour grapes and that’s not the case. The standards of officiating has really got to improve,” he said.

City's defeat came courtesy of Bucs winger Thabo Qalinge’s strike nine minutes from time at FNB Stadium.

“It’s not a time to panic yet, there are teams that are worse off than me at the moment. At least, I have four wins under my belt," he continued.

“I lost against Chiefs and Pirates some of the most well-known teams outside of SA. We also have the (MTN 8) final to look forward to,” McCarthy concluded.