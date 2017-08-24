Benni McCarthy not ruling out more signings for Cape Town City

McCarthy has not closed the door on new players joining the Citizens before the transfer window closes

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy would welcome any quality player to join his side, saying they are not done in the transfer market as yet.

“Which manager in the world wouldn’t welcome new players in his squad? Of course, I would welcome new players, especially if it's quality players,” McCarthy told the media.

City have impressed in the market so far, acquiring the services of Ayanda Patosi, Teko Modise and Lyle Lakay among others.

“I would welcome any quality player because like I said, we need to have more depth. We have seen the tough games we started with and how difficult it was, especially for Lebo (Manyama) to play. So, players at times are going to struggle and you need to replace them with the same kind of quality. If you don’t have that kind of quality or more less then that is going to make you suffer,” McCarthy said.

Having recently partnered with SportPesa, McCarthy hopes they can use some of the cash to lure one or two quality players.

“I am not saying we are going to get [more players], but if there are any more available, I would welcome it. If we can use some of the SportPesa money, why not?” McCarthy said.

Despite their perfect start to the season, the Citizens are still far from their best, and this is what's bothering McCarthy, who feels they will be found out against prudent opposition.

“I still feel we are far off the pace despite the good start. There’s a lot we need to improve on in a lot of aspects individually and some collectively as a unit, the team structure,” McCarthy said.

“Teams come and they play a little too easy against us, but because we come up against classy opposition like Sundowns it’s not going to be as classy and easy,” McCarthy warned.