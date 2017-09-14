Benni McCarthy praises Itumeleng Khune after Kaizer Chiefs victory over Cape Town City

The Citizens went down 2-0 to Amakhosi on Wednesday at a lively Cape Town Stadium

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says the return of Itumeleng Khune made the ultimate difference in them succumbing to their first defeat this season.

“Khune coming back has been the difference. That’s why he is Bafana Bafana’s all-time best goalkeeper, today was proof of that,” McCarthy told the media after the game.

City's veteran midfielder Teko Modise was stretched off minutes into the game after pulling a muscle, and that disrupted their rhythm and approach to some extent.

“With Teko when you get to a certain age, the body doesn’t respond like the young boys we have in the team. When we had to change so early it disrupted the rhythm a little bit.

“That set us a little bit on the back-foot,” McCarthy said.

The win is the Amakhosi’s first in all competitions this season, easing the early pressure on Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

“People underestimate Chiefs, but they are still the biggest team in the country,” McCarthy concluded.