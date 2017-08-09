Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy declares himself ready for Polokwane City war

The retired striker's first competitive match in charge of the Citizens will be against the Rise and Shine

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says the starting line-up that will face Polokwane City in the MTN 8 quarterfinals on Saturday will surprise everyone.

“I have my starting team in mind. I have a fit squad and just choosing the 18 for Saturday will be tough,” McCarthy told the media.

“I’ve had a few good weeks training the team and I have a decent relationship with the players. What I can say is that the starting team is going to be a surprise to most people,” he said.

The 39-year-old tactician praised the quality in the squad, saying that they will prove that they are not one-season wonders.

“This is a massive step up for me, but let me tell you that I couldn’t have gone into battle for my first game with a better bunch of guys. They’ve made my job easy, there are no egos in this squad, and they have been disciplined and professional throughout," he added.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday. And so, too, are the players, as they are determined to prove that they aren’t one-season wonders,” McCarthy concluded.

Meanwhile, striker Lehlohonolo Majoro hopes to continue his goal-scoring form in the new campaign after scoring nine goals in all competitions last season.

“My goal is to continue scoring goals. Last season I scored nine, I think. I suffered from a lot of injuries, which is not an excuse. The games that I played could’ve scored when I got a couple of chances, but it’s all in the game and I just have to remain focused and work hard,” Majoro said.