Benni McCarthy: Slammed Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is a smart guy

McCarthy met the former Bafana Bafana captain for the very first time as a coach this week

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he has always been a big fan of Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, especially during his time as a player.

“Me and Steve go way back, I was young when I was in Amsterdam and Steve was in Turkey so (there was) always that respect and he always used to give me advice when I was a player. (I am a) big supporter of Steve because of his experience, he (was) one of the most intelligent footballers that we had in this country back in the days and now as a coach,” McCarthy told the media.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries before and after the Amakhosi’s 2-0 win at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Admittedly, Komphela has always been giving advice to McCarthy both in his time as a player and now as coach of the Citizens.

“Even though the media likes to slam him and (say) you need a dictionary for his English, but Steve is a smart guy and you know, he has always given me fantastic advice,” McCarthy said.

The 39-year-old is in his debut year as head coach, and Komphela was on hand to give him sound advice pertaining his future in the dugout.

“So, we just exchanged a bit of words on his situation and him being happy for me and how things have been going, that sort of thing and just on, management really – advice. I am a freshman in this game, he is a veteran, a senior pro,” McCarthy said.