Benni McCarthy takes leaf out of Jose Mourinho’s book

McCarthy earned his first league win at the home of the defending champions on Friday

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy shrugged off the perception that they secured an ugly 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium.

“What negatives? The only negatives is the bloody field man. We couldn’t play the football we wanted to. It wasn’t the nicest game of football, for us certainly,” McCarthy told reporters.

The Citizens secured the win in trying conditions on a poor pitch on Friday, but knew they had their work cut out against the champions.

“We prepared to play them off the pitch because we knew, in set-pieces we had to bring our ‘A’-game. That’s the only way I saw they were going to get the upper hand on us, because they’re really good at it, but defending them they’re not so good,” McCarthy said.

Lehlohonolo Majoro got the winner five minutes before half-time from a set piece situation, and McCarthy is glad what they hoped for paid off in the end.

“So then I also said that when we got opportunities from set pieces we had to make the best out of them because Wits are great attacking them, but defending them could be some opportunities for us, and we took an opportunity, and we managed to defend,” McCarthy said.

“Jose Mourinho has always said that football is not nice all the time - sometimes you have got to win ugly. And we proved that we’re a team who, when we’re allowed to play the football that we want to, we play it, but when we have to play ugly we can also do that. So, it’s nice that the team is very adaptable,” McCarthy added