Benni McCarthy: Thamsanqa Mkhize sent out strong signals to South Africa's best right-backs

Mkhize has been praised by the former FC Porto and West Ham United striker

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says defender Thamsanqa Mkhize is a ‘real gladiator’ riddled with a never-say-die attitude.

“Thami is a trooper, a real gladiator. I thought he was tremendous for Bafana and he has sent out strong signals to the rest of the country that they will have to take his position in the national team,” McCarthy told the media.

Mkhize has been declared fit for the MTN 8 final against SuperSport United at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

His work ethic and self-motivation to die for the team has certainly earned the plaudits of the legendary Bafana Bafana marksman, McCarthy.

“Last season he was good; this season, he’s taken it up a few notches. He’s a great player to coach; he’s self-motivated, works very hard and certainly deserves the Bafana call-up,” he said.

The 29-year-old is according to McCarthy a prime example to his fellow players on how to remain level-headed to obtain his objectives as a professional footballer.

“As far as I am concerned, Thami’s an example to other players in South Africa about how hungry and disciplined a player has to be to achieve his goals,” McCarthy concluded.