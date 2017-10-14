Benni McCarthy urges Cape Town City to take risks in MTN 8 final

McCarthy will be contesting his first major cup final as a coach and is eager to make it count against SuperSport United

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says they will be taking calculated risks in Saturday's MTN8 Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We have to take risks at times, but also be as disciplined as we can be too. But I think what goes a long way when you look at the qualities of the two teams is that they have very good individual talents, but it is also about how well you work as a team,” McCarthy told TimesLive.

“That will probably ultimately decide which side comes out on top, I believe. The team that works together, fights together and runs for each other, they are the ones that are likely to win,” he said.

“I keep telling the guys it’s a one-off game, if you turn up on the day, if you want it more, if you run harder than them, then you give yourself an opportunity (to win),” McCarthy added.

The former Bafana Bafana striker is oblivious regarding incentives being dangled about by club boss John Comitis provided they win the title.

It's been widely reported that the players would get R4 million of the prize money which is R8 million.

“I believe the chairman likes to make little secret agreements with the players, but as for the coaching staff, I don’t know anything," he added.

“If the players have got any incentives, I don’t know about them. For me it is a final and a game that I hope we will pitch up in and fight to win,” McCarthy concluded.