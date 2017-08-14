Benni McCarthy welcomes more foreigners to Cape Town City

The Citizens coach has hinted that they are keen on bringing in foreign reinforcements, while Modise is a doubt for City's PSL opener

Cape Town City coach Benedict McCarthy got his tenure off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory against Polokwane City in an MTN8 quarterfinal encounter on Saturday.

Despite the lean margin of victory, City were guilty of missing a number of clear-cut chances, and McCarthy has hinted that City may look to add to their attacking department ahead of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League season.City have already bolstered their squad with several quality signings such as Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi and Lyle Lakay. But the Bafana Bafana legend believes that City’s new sponsorship deal might allow them to extend their financial clout beyond the continental borders.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old also remains optimistic that striker Lehlohonolo Majoro will come good this season.

"We've just signed a new contract with SportPesa, so hopefully we can invest on beefing up the squad up front but I am pretty happy with Major, today was just one of those occasions where it didn't go for him," McCarthy told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"I see a little bit of myself in Major, he has a wealth of experience and, on his day, he can finish off any team so it's no panic really just having him, he will come right, there's not a problem.

"And, obviously, Judas (Moseamedi) is not too far off from coming back from injury so, for me, it isn't a panic," he added.

"I've got my eye on some (players), depends if we can get them.

"This is Cape Town City, they (players) want to come from overseas to South Africa. There might be a possibility, but we will see, I will find out leading up to the Wits game if it is possible," McCarthy expressed.

Meanwhile, Teko Modise had to be withdrawn during the warm-up due to a niggling groin injury, and McCarthy admits that he is unsure whether or not the veteran will recover in time for City’s league opener next weekend.

"Yesterday, in training (on Friday) already his groin area started tensioning and pulling up, and he was feeling a bit of stiffness. So, we pulled him out of training and he saw the doctor, and they said it was normal for his age and with the training pitch we train on, the pitch has gone a little bit as well. He just needed rest, a lot of ice and a massage and then that's what he did. We didn't want to go the route where he had an injection and it could be fine but then he could damage it probably more and we lose him for longer periods in the season,” McCarthy explained.

"With this one, okay it was an important game, it's a cup but I rather have Teko available for the rest of the season than forcing him to play (against Polokwane) and we get a good result, but he's missing a quarter of the season. It was one of the two, and we made the decision. He's feeling it, it's better just to rest.

"I'm not too sure if he will be back for the Wits game, but most definitely for Platinum Stars, Chiefs, Pirates. Those are the games we look to have Teko back because obviously for us to do well in those games, we need our general," McCarthy elaborated.