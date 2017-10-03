Benzema to help ease Bale blow as he prepares for Real Madrid return

Karim Benzema is poised to hand Real Madrid a timely boost by returning to action after the international break, Goal understands.

The France international striker has been out of action since September 9.

A hamstring injury forced him out of a La Liga clash with Levante, with initial reports suggesting that he would be sidelined for up to six weeks.

He could, however, be about to shave seven days off that.

Benzema has been working hard on his rehabilitation, with positive progress made over the course of the last few days.

The 29-year-old has returned to the training field in Madrid, although he has been forced to work alone away from the main group.

With those efforts continuing to be stepped up, it is expected that he will come back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans for a trip to Getafe on October 14.

His return will be most welcome to the Blancos boss, who has seen several other senior stars pick up knocks.

Theo Hernandez is another to have returned to light training, but is short of match fitness, while Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic are all unavailable at present.

Gareth Bale has now joined that list, with the Wales international adding another ailment to a lengthy list during his time in the Spanish capital.

He sat out Madrid’s victory over Espanyol on Sunday, but Zidane suggested that a hamstring problem was not serious and that he could have played if required.

Bale has, however, been removed from the Wales squad after seeing a calf strain picked up by a scan.

It is now being suggested that he could be out for over a month.

Madrid, then, are going to have to wait a little while longer before reforming their famed ‘BBC’ frontline.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been available of late, but has been struggling for goals, so the return of Benzema should help to bring added spark to the Blancos.

The Frenchman has, however, netted just once this season – in a Super Cup clash with Barcelona in August.