Benzema not expecting France chance with Deschamps

Karim Benzema does not think he has a chance of ending his France exile as long as Didier Deschamps remains coach.

The Real Madrid striker has not represented France since he was charged by police in 2015 in connection to an alleged blackmail attempt targeting Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, a case which is yet to go to trial.

In July, the Court of Cassation – France's court of final appeals in civil and criminal proceedings – ruled in Benzema's favour.

Defence for Benzema argued that police acted dishonestly as an undercover officer posed as a friend of Valbuena's while negotiating with the blackmailers, who are alleged to have approached a friend of Benzema's, which prompted the striker to discuss the matter with Valbuena while on international duty.

Benzema's defence argued that the officer played an "active role" in pushing the parties towards a deal and that no crime would have taken place if he had not.

Benzema missed Euro 2016 on home soil last year as a result of his continued exile and he appears unlikely to earn a recall with les Bleus in time for the 2018 World Cup.

And the former Lyon striker does not foresee his situation with France changing in the near future.

"It could be that [the sex tape scandal], of course," Benzema told Canal+. "There were stories before, with the sex tape affair, and that could be it, but personally, what is outside sports should be left it out.

"Everybody has gotten involved and we have forgotten football. It's been two years that I've not been playing [for France].

"I don't have any problem with the coach, but as long as he's here, I don't think I'll have a chance.

"It's not a matter of calling or not calling. I got him on the phone before the Euros and there was no explanation from him.

"He's someone I respect, but he showed me a lot of respect before and then turned his back on me – it's hurtful.