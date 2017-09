The French striker went down with a non-contact injury in the first half of his side's league match against Levante.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was replaced in Saturday's La Liga match against Levante in the first half with an injury.

The French striker appeared to pull his hamstring under no pressure just 27 minutes into the match.

Benzema immediately went off down the tunnel, and was replaced by Gareth Bale.

The 29-year-old had scored once in two La Liga appearances in 2017-18 before Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabeu.