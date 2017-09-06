Berbatov backs Mourinho to lead Man Utd to Premier League title

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, who recently signed for Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters, feels that the Old Trafford side have it in them to land their 21st English top-flight title this season.

Mou's men 9/4 for top honours

Man Utd last won the title in the 2012/13 season after which Sir Alex Ferguson retired. And Berbatov has backed Jose Mourinho to clinch the recently elusive league title this time around.

"I watch almost every game and I would like to see them become champions in the end," Berbatov said to Goal when queried on United's title chances.

"The squad is great. There is good balance in almost every position, so this will be very helpful in the long [Premier League] season as well as the other competitions they are in.

"I could see the team was in great shape and they were also really strong as a group."

The 36-year-old also had good words about Mourinho, who took charge of United at the start of last season and led them to League Cup and Europa League triumphs. "The coach is great, and the last time I was there to visit the club we had a good chat."

Berbatov, who moved to United in 2008 from Tottenham Hotspur, also shared his thoughts on Spurs' increased stature in England. While he spoke highly of the progress his old team has made in terms of being competitive, the Bulgarian thinks they need to win silverware soon.

"Spurs are a better team than when I was there. But don't forget we won the cup (League Cup in 2007/08) then," he elaborated. "Now they have a new training ground, they are building a new stadium, have good players... the only thing missing is a cup.

"They have developed so much over the years, which speaks a great deal for the desire to be among the best clubs, and I think with some more consistency they will be there soon. They have all the tools to achieve this."