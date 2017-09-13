Bereaved Sony Sugar star out of AFC Leopards tie

Salim Babu will have to do without his danger man, George Abege who lost his parent in the week

Bereaved George Abege has been left out of Sony Sugar squad that will take on AFC Leopards in a mid week Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Abege staged a man of the match performance in Sony Sugar’s 2-0 win over Tusker last weekend when his brace handed the defending champions a defeat at Awendo Green Stadium.

Abege’s place will be filled by Yemi Mwana, the only change in Babu’s squad that beat Tusker over the past weekend.

Starting XI: Kevin Omondi, Odour Dennis, Omondi Bernard, Omweri Joseph, Asembeka Amos, Mosha Benjamin, Onyango Alfred, Hamisi Abdalla,Yema Mwana, Simuyu David, Ademba Victor,

Reserves: Otieno Kelvin, Gambereko Jacob Akoko Nicholas, Onyango Fredrick, Jessy Obora, Otieno Tobias, Monda Justine,.