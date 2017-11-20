Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla

Facing Iago Aspas may be prove a key learning curve for Sevilla ahead of their Champions League match with Liverpool, says Eduardo Berizzo.

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo is hopeful former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas will have taught his side plenty of lessons ahead of facing the Reds' frighteningly quick attack in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash.

Liverpool sit top of Group E and will qualify for the knockout stages with a win at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while a point will be enough should Spartak Moscow lose to Maribor.

Jurgen Klopp's side boast plenty of talent in forward positions, with Mohamed Salah's direct running and speed causing havoc in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Southampton, a match in which the Egyptian scored twice.

Berizzo recognises that his side have to be wary of Liverpool's pace, but believes facing Aspas in Sevilla's 2-1 defeat of Celta Vigo at the weekend will come in handy.

"He's [Salah] a really fast player, he takes advantage of that speed when he finds free room in the midfield, when Firmino takes a step back he finds room to run diagonally," he told a pre-match news conference.

"[A bit] like Iago Aspas did in the last match, maybe what happened against Celta will help [left-back] Sergio [Escudero] understand a player like Salah with the characteristic of being really fast - a player that in the moments he goes forward becomes really dangerous.

"This does not only apply to Sergio but to all the defenders, they have to scale their position in order to help as fast as possible if there's a one-versus-one situation.

"We have to do that and keep the ball, if we lose it then it has to be far from our goal to prevent Liverpool to counter-attack."

Victory for Sevilla would significantly improve their chances of qualifying, with the Liga side second in the group on seven points.

In the reverse tie, Sevilla earned a 2-2 draw at Anfield and Berizzo believes the key to victory is nullifying Liverpool's counter-attacking prowess.