Bernard Mang’oli out of Sofapaka squad

The former AFC Leopards captain could not even make it back to the bench in the 18-man squad

Bernard Mang’oli has been dropped from Sofapaka squad that will play Nakumatt FC on Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The former AFC Leopards captain, who changed his work station last June, started from the bench in Batoto Ba Mungu’s 3-0 win Thika United in the last league match.

Two weeks down the line, Mang’oli could, however not even make it back to the bench in the 18-man squad named by head coach Sam Ssimbwa on Friday.

Sofapaka will play host to Nakumatt at the Narok County Stadium.

Also missing in the list is Meshack Karani, Wesley Onguso and Timothy Luda. Ezekiel Okare has also been dropped while captain Hillary Echesa returns to the side as well as Francis Ochora and Mohammed Kilume.

Squad

Juma Reuben (GK), Mathias Kigonya (GK), Hillary Echesa (CPT), Willis Ouma, Rodgers Aloro, Maurice Odipo, Ali Feni, Kennedy Odour, Humphrey Okoti, Morven Otinya, Hansel Ochienge, Umaru Kasumba, Brian Magonya, Samuel Mutiria, Michael Odour, Mohammed Kilume, Francis Ochora, Jonathan Mugabi.