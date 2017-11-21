Chiefs haven't tasted success in major trophies for over two years, but Parker feels they can still achieve their objectives this season

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker has called for unity following the team's defeat to Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals.

The Glamour Boys have been under immense pressure to deliver silverware, having failed to do so over the past two-and-a-half years, but despite their lack of trophy success, Parker remains positive.

The veteran attacker feels this is the time for the players to stick together and support each other.

"That only reiterates the cause to be ‘one team‚ one family‚" Parker told the Amakhosi website.

"It’s about encouraging and motivating each other. To pat each other’s back and to support as well as show love for each other," he said.

"As players‚ we clearly understand what we want to achieve during this whole campaign. We know that it’s about togetherness among players‚ the office staff and above all our supporters. We are one family‚ forming a strong unit," he said.

"Together we will become better and will achieve," concluded Parker.

Amakhosi travel to Durban to face AmaZulu on Wednesday night, and all eyes will be on Steve Komphela and his charges to see if they can bounce back from their last weekend's defeat.