Bernard Parker eager to help Steve Komphela win his first major trophy at Kaizer Chiefs

Komphela is in his final season of his three-year deal with Amakhosi and he is expected to win some silverware

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker believes it’s the ultimate season for Steve Komphela to end his trophy drought despite their disappointing start.

“This season is an opportunity for the coach, the youngsters and guys who haven’t won anything yet to have something in the cabinet,” Parker told the media.

As a coach, Komphela is yet to win a major trophy, having reached three finals, two with Amakhosi and the other with the defunct Manning Rangers.

“In the years our coach has been here, a lot hasn’t gone for him. There’s been glimpses here and there that we think, ‘we’re now back on our feet’, only to go and lose and draw again,” he said.

As one of the players who has won almost everything, expect the Telkom Knockout with the club, Parker calls on his teammates to aid Komphela end his trophy drought.

“From all that we’ve learnt, and it’s about time now that the players come to the party to help the coach, we’re all in this together to win his (Komphela’s) first piece of silverware,” Parker added.

“Whatever has been said out there, as players we also get stick in the malls and streets, we just need to keep consistent and hopefully things will go our way,” Parker concluded.