Bernardo Silva cleared of diving against Burnley

Bernardo Silva has been cleared of diving following the award of a controversial penalty in Manchester City's 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday.

Silva went down under a challenge from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to win the spot-kick, from which Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was unimpressed by what he judged to be a theatrical tumble from Silva, who joined City from Monaco in July in a reported £43.5million deal agreed in May.

"It's minimal contact and to get that high off the floor with your arms above your head is almost a skill in itself," Dyche told a news conference.

"I was quite impressed actually, by how far he travelled. If I kick my kid in the garden, I don't think he'd fall like that."

But the Football Association has seemingly taken the opposite view to Dyche, confirming the Portugal international will face no further action.

"Manchester City's Bernardo Silva faces no further action for alleged simulation against Burnley FC on 21/10/17 after an FA panel review," read the FA's statement.

