Bernardo Silva escapes punishment for penalty incident against Burnley despite Sean Dyche's 'dive' accusations

Bernardo Silva will not become the first player retrospectively charged for diving despite Sean Dyce’s claim the Manchester City ace "cheated".

Silva won a penalty in the first half when the referee, Rodger East, judged Nick Pope caught his right foot after he touched the ball away.

Sergio Aguero scored the penalty and started City’s stroll to a 3-0 win.

Rodger East points to the spot to Burnley's anger. Getty () More

The incident was reviewed by a panel to determine if Silva should receive a retrospective punishment for deceiving the referee to win a penalty.

The three person panel unanimously agreed that Silva was not guilty of simulation.

The FA has introduced a new offence this season called ‘Successful deception of a Match Official’ which could see players receive a two-match suspension for simulation or feigning injury.