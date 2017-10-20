Bernat steps up recovery for Bayern comeback

After almost three months out of action due to an ankle injury, Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat has made a key step in his recovery.

Juan Bernat has taken another step forward in his recovery from ankle surgery by beginning to work with the ball in Bayern Munich training on Friday.

The left-back has been out of action since sustaining ligament damage during Bayern's International Champions Cup meeting with AC Milan on July 22.

Spain international Bernat expressed his intention to secure a World Cup place upon his return to the training pitch this month and he has made an important stride towards his comeback.

Bayern posted a video of the 24-year-old being put through his paces with the ball, suggesting that a first competitive appearance of the season is edging closer.

The Bavarian giants take on Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday before back-to-back matches against RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal and league.