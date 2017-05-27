Tennis: Bertens retains title in Nurnberg

Kiki Bertens could be one to watch at the French Open after she did not drop a set all week in Nurnberg.

Kiki Bertens retained her Nurnberger Versicherungscup title with an emphatic victory over qualifier Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday.

The top seed took less than an hour to ensure she will head to the French Open on the back of sealing a second successive triumph on the clay in Nurnberg, winning 6-2 6-1.

Bertens did not lose a set this week and wrapped up the win in only 56 minutes, proving a cut above the 254-ranked outsider Krejcikova.

The world number 19 from Netherlands has been in impressive form on the red surface, reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid and the last four in Rome before going all the way in Germany once again.

Bertens won 84 per cent of points on her first serve and was not broken in the match, breaking the Krejcikova serve twice in each set to wrap up the win in a hurry.

The 25-year-old reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year and will face Zhang Shuai in the first round next week.