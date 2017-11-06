Bertrand Traore continues impressive form as Lyon whitewash Saint-Etienne

The Burkina Faso international found the back of the net and laid one for a teammate as the Kids steamrolled over Óscar García Junyent's men

Bertrand Traore continued his impressive form for Lyon as they thumped ten-man Saint-Etienne 5-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Sunday’s French Ligue 1 encounter.

The former Chelsea forward picked up from last week’s Uefa Europa League performance against Everton after scoring his side’s fourth and assisted Nabil Fekir’s first strike.

The visitors took the lead courtesy a clever Memphis Depay finish in the 11th minute before Traore set up skipper Fekir on a solo run to double Bruno Génésio’s side lead.

Few minutes after the restart, the hosts were reduced to ten men after Leo Lacroix’s cynical challenge on Fekir saw him awarded a straight red card.

Further goals from Mariano Diaz, the Burkina Faso international and a second from their captain ensured they ran away with a massive scoreline and the three points.

Traore was on from start to finish and the goal was his sixth in 16 appearances in all competitions this season for his third-placed team.

In their next French top-flight encounter, Lyon welcome Montpellier to the Groupama Stadium on November 19.