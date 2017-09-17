Bertrand Traore eyes silverware and top three finish with Lyon

The 22-year-old is focused on winning a major title with the French Ligue 1 outfit this season following his arrival from Chelsea in June

Bertrand Traore is confident that Lyon can challenge for a top three finish in the Ligue 1, play in the Uefa Europa League final and win a big trophy this season.

Traore believes Bruno Genesio’s men can secure a Champions League qualification spot in the French topflight league and also lift a major title with the quality of players they have.

The forward disclosed his admiration for the French league while growing up and expressed his delight with his move from the Stamford Bridge to Lyon.

Traore who has managed to score just a goal in five league games this campaign, declared his readiness to improve and help the team with more goals.

"I feel good, I feel good, it's a pleasure for me to be back in France. I've been watching the French Ligue 1 since I was very young, so it's, yes, a really good level," Traore told beIN Sports.

"We have some great quality, we have players who can decide a game. Yes, we can be great. I think I haven't done my best performance yet. I still have to improve, I still have to do more. As an attacking player I still have to bring more to the team."

He added: "It was a bit hard, but I'm a competitor. I want to play. I think it's the right time for me now, I think Lyon is the right club for me. This year I think the main thing is to win a trophy, one big trophy, finish top three and then play the final of the Europa League again but this time win it."

Ahead of their Ligue fixture at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, the Burkina Faso international hopes Les Gones can stop PSG unbeaten run in what he described as a massive game.

"It's always massive to play against PSG," he continued.

"They have a quality squad, quality players and are on top of the table. We will play our own way of playing, the same way we always play, we have to defend and attack together. I hope we will the first to stop them."