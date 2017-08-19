Bertrand Traore scores as Bordeaux hold 10-man Lyon

The 21-year-old forward put the Kids two goals up but a late rally by the Girondins ensured both teams had a share of the spoils

Bertrand Traore was on target as10-man Lyon were held by Bordeaux in a French Ligue 1 clash at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead courtesy captain Nabil Fekir with just ten minutes played. The lead was then doubled 13 minutes later after Kenny Tete found the back of the net.

However, two bookings in quick succession for Sergi Darder meant Lyon were reduced to ten men. And the visitors made their numerical advantage count when Malcom halved the deficit with four minutes before the break.

The Burkinabe international restored his side’s two-goal advantage with 15 minutes left to play. But Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men poured forward and were rewarded when Lukas Lerager scored with two minutes left. And Malcom’s second goal of the game on the stroke of 90 minutes meant that the game finished in a stalemate.

73e - GOOOOAAALLLLLLL Bertrand Traore marque un coup franc de foliiie !!! L'OL mène 3-1 face à @girondins !!! #OLFCGB — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 19, 2017

Bruno Genesio’s side next faces Nantes in the French top-flight on Friday.