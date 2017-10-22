Bertrand Traore on target in Lyon’s emphatic victory over Troyes

The Burkina Faso international registered his name on the score sheet as the Kids secured a commanding victory in the French top-flight on Sunday

Bertrand Traore found the back of the net once in Lyon’s 5-0 thrashing of Troyes in the French Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old started the party at the Stade de l'Aube with his second league goal of the season that stood as the only difference before the interval.

Traore broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after a good link up with Fernando Marçal’s low cross that goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa could not stop despite his effort.

After the restart, a hat-trick from Memphis Depay and a goal from Mariano Díaz was all that Bruno Genesio’s men needed to secure maximum points away from the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon who are placed fourth in the Ligue 1 are yet to lose a league game since their first defeat of the season to PSG on September 17.

Bruno Genesio’s men tackle Metz for their next league outing on Sunday.