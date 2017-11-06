Besiktas official confirms interest in signing Fellaini

The Belgium international is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and the Turkish champions are keen to prise him away from the Red Devils

Besiktas are hoping to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, according to a board member of the Turkish champions.

The Belgium midfielder is out of contract at the end of 2017-18 and was linked with a move to Besiktas' fellow Super Lig giants Galatasaray ahead of this season.

Jose Mourinho swiftly shot down those rumours, although speculation briefly reignited last week when footage on social media showed a man matching Fellaini's distinctive appearance spending time in Istanbul.

It later transpired it was Fellaini's brother Mansour caught on camera, but Metin Albayrak, a member of Besiktas' executive board, has confirmed the club are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old.

"Fellaini is on our list, we have made efforts to sign him but not just him," he is reported as saying by Turkish media.

"He is not the only player we scouted, our scouting team watched 20 games live this week.

"Transfer plans never end, we are always working. We are keeping tabs on several players.

"The club has plans for Turkey and Europe, there are negotiations. We want to make the signing for the winter transfer window or for the end of the season."