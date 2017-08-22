Besiktas want to sign Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy is the subject of interest from Turkish side Besiktas, with the Gunners keen on selling the French full-back before the transfer window closes next week, Goal understands.

Debuchy, 32, is surplus to requirements at Emirates Stadium and made just one appearance in all competitions last season, while he still remains behind Hector Bellerin in the right-back pecking order.

Arsenal 12/5 to finish top London club

Besiktas are on the lookout for a new full-back with Gokhan Gonul ruled out for almost three months through injury and Bursaspor target Andreas Beck out of form.



Goal has learned that Debuchy's representatives are looking for a mutual termination agreement with Arsenal which would see the Frenchman join the Istanbul side for a nominal fee.







The Frenchman arrived from Newcastle in 2014 when he was France's first-choice right-back, but a series of injury problems has seen his career stall.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is looking to trim down his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of August and Debuchy is one of several players who is allowed to leave the north London side.

Wenger Debuchy More

He came close to joining Nice earlier in the summer only for the Ligue 1 outfit to pull out at the last minute and sign Christophe Jallet instead. Additionally, Goal understands that - contrary to reports - Marseille have not made an offer for the ex-Lille man.

Meanwhile, Lucas Perez is still no closer to leaving Arsenal, although it is understood that the Spaniard's former team Deportivo La Coruna are confident of signing the 28-year-old forward towards the end of the window.