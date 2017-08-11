Best fantasy football defenders in the Premier League 2017-18 season

Fantasy football managers across the world are getting ready as the 2017-18 Premier League campaign kicks off on Friday evening and they will be mulling over who to pick in their squad until then.

Our very own Goal Fantasy Football is already up and running — and it's free to play. The mobile app can be downloaded through this link so that you can create and update your squad wherever you are.

The Fantasy Premier League game on the Premier League's official website is also a popular choice for fantasy managers, but whatever game you use, we've taken a look at some of the best fantasy football defenders, including a few bargains, to help get you started!

BEST FANTASY FOOTBALL DEFENDERS

Though they came second to Tottenham in the goals-against column, Chelsea's backline dominated the top five top-scoring defenders in last season's fantasy Premier League.

Gary Cahill scored the highest with 178 points, with Marcos Alonso following close behind on 177, while Cesar Azpilicueta accumulated 170 points. Kyle Walker, who recently joined Manchester City from Tottenham, was the next highest with 142 points, while Liverpool's makeshift left-back James Milner scored 139.

When considering defenders in fantasy football it is important to look not only at the player's defensive attributes, such as keeping clean sheets, but also the amount of goals and assists they pick up throughout the season. For this reason, full-backs are usually the best choice, with top-scoring Gary Cahill representing an anomaly in the top five as the only out and out centre back.

Player Club Price Marcos Alonso Chelsea £7m Gary Cahill Chelsea £6.5m Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea £6.5m Kyle Walker Man City £6.5m James Milner Liverpool £6.5m

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea - £7m)

Antonio Conte's Chelsea comfortably cruised to Premier League glory and they did so using a fresh 3-4-3 formation, with wing-backs. Marcos Alonso was one of those wing-backs and the former Fiorentina man did a tremendous job, scoring six goals and laying on three more.

Should Conte persist with his tried and tested tactics in the face of new challenges this season, Alonso, who is the most expensive defender in the official game, will be one of the key components and the 26-year-old should only improve in his second season.

Gary Cahill (Chelsea - £6.5m)

Chelsea's Gary Cahill was the only centre-back in the top five scoring defenders in fantasy football last season and the reason for that was his ability to score goals. The England international found the back of the net six times for the London outfit - a personal best for him in the Premier League.

It seems unlikely that Cahill will score as many in the upcoming season, but the 31-year-old does have the capacity to get goals, having scored at least once in each of the last 10 Premier League campaigns.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea - £6.5m)

Usually a full-back, Cesar Azpilicueta was deployed mainly as part of a back three at Chelsea last season, meaning he did not have as much of an opportunity to get forward as he would have in previous seasons, but he still managed to chip in with more assists than wing-back Marcos Alonso (4) and a goal in the Blues' successful Premier League campaign.

