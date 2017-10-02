Best fantasy football goalkeepers in the Premier League 2017-18 season

The 2017-18 Premier League season is in full wing, meaning that fantasy football managers are busy keeping an eye on their teams.

The Fantasy Premier League game on the Premier League's official website is also a popular choice for fantasy gamers, but regardless of what you use, we've broken down the best fantasy football goalkeepers, including a few bargains, to help you mould your squad!

BEST FANTASY FOOTBALL GOALKEEPERS

When mulling over what goalkeepers to choose for your fantasy football team, the first consideration is usually whether they are first choice or not. Most teams will stick to using one player between the posts for a season, so you want your number one to be playing regularly.

Naturally, clean sheets will boost a goalkeeper's appeal, so those who have a formidable defence in front of them are sensible picks. Interestingly, however, shot-stoppers who are kept busy are often the highest scorers, so it is worth keeping in mind goalkeepers at clubs towards the bottom half of the table. For example, Burnley's Tom Heaton was the highest scoring goalkeeper last season, despite being part of a team that lost 20 games.

Another key attribute to bear in mind is penalty-stopping ability as plenty of points can be gained this way through a long season.

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham - £5.5m)

Tottenham had the best defensive record in the Premier League last term, conceding just 26 goals in 38 games. Their captain and leader Hugo Lloris is the chief reason for that, saving and winning points for his team. Of the most expensive goalkeepers in this season's game, Lloris scored the highest last year, with 143 points.

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea - £5.5m)

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he helped keep Chelsea's title-winning defence watertight last season. He has a strong defensive line in front of him, which helps, but the former Atletico Madrid man is a colossus between the posts and is capable of pulling off the most impossible saves.

David de Gea (Man United - £5.6m)

Manchester United's Premier League campaign in Jose Mourinho's first term in charge was a disappointment as they finished sixth, but the Red Devils still had one of the best defensive records in the division. Only Tottenham conceded fewer goals than United, with the heroics of David de Gea on display all season. The Spain international has consistently been one of the best scoring goalkeepers in fantasy football and, by the looks of things, there is no reason why that should not continue this year.

Petr Cech (Arsenal - £5.5m)

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Petr Cech is still performing to the highest standards at the age of 35 and has retained the number one jersey for Arsenal this season. He has David Ospina pushing for his position, but the former Chelsea man remains a key player for Arsene Wenger and was one of the top five shot-stoppers last season, picking up 134 points.

